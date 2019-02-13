Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sylvia Lucille Collignon, 96, passed on to her heavenly home February 10, 2019 from heart failure.



Viewing hours will be Wednesday February 13 at 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 14 at Griggs Schooler Gordon Pioneer Chapel, 5400 S. Bell; directly followed by interment at Llano Cemetery where her body will be laid to rest next to her late husband.



She will be remembered as a lovely, soft-spoken, devoted mother and Christian woman with steadfast faith in God. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Sylvia was born December 12, 1922 to Lewis Frank Cranson and wife Mary Bee Cranson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, King Collignon, who served in WWII as a turret gunner on a B17 and was a loyal employee of the Amarillo Globe News for 29 years. Sylvia graduated from CeeVee High School. After graduation she moved to Amarillo and began working for J.C. Penny as a window decorator and eventually became the advertising manager for Fedway Department Store of Amarillo. Her last job was in advertising at Woolco Department Store until she retired.



Sylvia was preceded in death by her sisters, Myrtle Gilley, Verda Carter, and Ivy Hill, three nephews, and one niece. She is survived by daughters Sherry Carter and husband Jim of Dallas and Connie Kinsey and husband Kenny of Arlington and former son-in-law, Jimmy Carter. She leaves behind one granddaughter, three grandsons, one step grandson, two great grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, one step-grandson, one great-great granddaughter, two nieces, and one nephew.

