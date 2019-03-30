Sylvia Pool-Lowe, 80, of Amarillo died March 20, 2019. Memorial services will be held at Washington Avenue Christian Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Sylvia, born June 3, 1938 in Antlers, OK to Woodrow & Lola Pool, grew up in Sunray, TX. As owner of Western Discoveries Travel & Cruise, she had many accomplishment and was recognized by numerous organizations in Amarillo and the Panhandle. She loved to wear a hat and practice natural acts of kindness. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Cliff Lowe and husband, Arlie Otts. Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Mason and husband Kelly Hanks; a granddaughter, Mandy Mason; and two great-grandchildren, Griffon & Grier Mason, the loves of her life. Also, Lloyd Pool and sister Susie Blevins.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019