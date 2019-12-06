Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T. Gwen Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

T. Gwen Holmes, 68, of Amarillo, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Memorial services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive with Rev. Dr. Robert Holaday, pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Littlefield officiating. Gwen was born April 10, 1951 in Andrews, Texas to James and Etta Mae Miller. She graduated from Borger High School. She went on to earn a bachelor degree and master's degree in business administration from West Texas State University. Gwen worked as a self-employed CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner for 40 years. She married Allen Holmes in September of 1969. He preceded her in death in January of 1990. After Allen's passing, Gwen married Joseph Ewanowski on October 19, 1991. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage together. Gwen was a member of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing yardwork with Joseph, and she ran in numerous marathons. She adored animals of all kinds. Gwen bravely fought her battle with Alzheimer's Disease for several years. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Autumn Leaves Assisted Living of Amarillo for their extraordinary care of Gwen. Also, God bless the wonderful people at BSA Hospice of the Southwest for their kind care of Gwen in her final months. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Allen Holmes. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Ewanowski; her son, James Holmes and wife Heather of Dallas; her sister, Gloria Sparks and husband Butch of Borger; and three grandchildren, James Holmes, Jr., Olivia Holmes, and Quentin Holmes.





