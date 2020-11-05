1/1
Tagan Ja'Nae Marie Drone
2015 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tagan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tagan had the brightest smile and the charisma to match her personality. She enjoyed Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, make up, and every LoL Doll. She attended Coronado Elementary School where she had just begun kindergarten. She is survived by her parents; Lastassija White & Quincy Drone, one sister; Ana'Liyah Walker Drone, grandmother; Tavia Hancock, great grandmother; Connie Sanders, grandfather; Christopher Drone, great aunts; Tonia & Chalanda Sanders, aunts; Latosha Sanders & India Dickson, uncles; Travon Cleveland & Allen Bates a few special cousins who were her true best friends and a host of other family. The viewing will be held Friday, November 6th from 6PM-7PM at Temple of Praise Community Church, funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7th at 11AM at Temple of Praise Community Church. To view the full obit and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved