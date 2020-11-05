Tagan had the brightest smile and the charisma to match her personality. She enjoyed Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, make up, and every LoL Doll. She attended Coronado Elementary School where she had just begun kindergarten. She is survived by her parents; Lastassija White & Quincy Drone, one sister; Ana'Liyah Walker Drone, grandmother; Tavia Hancock, great grandmother; Connie Sanders, grandfather; Christopher Drone, great aunts; Tonia & Chalanda Sanders, aunts; Latosha Sanders & India Dickson, uncles; Travon Cleveland & Allen Bates a few special cousins who were her true best friends and a host of other family. The viewing will be held Friday, November 6th from 6PM-7PM at Temple of Praise Community Church, funeral service will be held Saturday, November 7th at 11AM at Temple of Praise Community Church. To view the full obit and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com