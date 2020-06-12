Tammy Jane Bivens passed from this world into eternal peace on Monday, June 8, 2020. She had battled cancer and other debilitating illnesses for the past several years. She fought this battle with grace, courage, and humor supported by her husband, Mark and her children Magan and Cody.
Tammy and Mark Bivens were soul mates and companions since junior high school. Mark would always introduce her as his soul mate and his "Baby Cakes".
Tammy had an infectious smile that could light up a room. She was a very gentle and kind spirit who seemed always to look at the positive side of life. She adored kittens and cats, flowers and country music. She possessed an inner strength that gave her courage to meet and overcome many of the challenges that come with life on this realm. She had a faith in the goodness of others and was always ready for an adventure.
Tammy is survived by her husband Mark Bivens of Groom, her daughter, Magan Bivens of Groom, her son Cody Bivens and Jill Howard of Amarillo. She is also survived by her Mom and Dad, M.G. (Jiggs) and Janie Britten, her sister Terry, brother M.G. (Jigger), and brother Tracy.
She will be remembered by the entire family and many friends and acquaintances. Her memory will live in friends and family and her light and humor will be missed.
May light perpetual shine upon her and may the peace of God remain in the hearts of those she left behind.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.