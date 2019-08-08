Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T.C. Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

T.C. Kennedy, 91, of Olton, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Olton. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Springlake with Brother Rob Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home.



T.C. was born July 7, 1928, in Pottsboro, Texas, to Leslie and Fannie (Drier) Kennedy. He served in the United States Army, in Korea, from 1951-1953. On July 11, 1954, T.C. married Norma Wood in Olton. A lifetime Olton/Springlake area resident, T.C. was a farmer and member of the Church of Christ. T.C. was heavily involved in both the Olton and Springlake communities. He was a former member of the Springlake Lions Club and served on the Springlake City Council for 10 years. The Olton Stock Show was dedicated to T.C. in 1978 and he was a member of the Olton VFW Post #4779. He enjoyed raising goats and was known for the vegetables he raised in his garden. A great father and husband, T.C. was a family man who spent many years taking care of his wife, Norma.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norma Kennedy, in 2017, three brothers, James Kennedy, Leslie Kennedy, and Weldon Kennedy, three sisters, Pearl Moss, Oleta Thommarson, and Elizabeth Ayers, and two grandchildren.



Survivors include his son, Chuck Kennedy and his wife Aracely of Springlake, two daughters, Karin Heymer and her husband Galen of Canyon and Connie Adcock and her husband DeWayne of Miami, Texas, and a sister-in-law, Gloria Kennedy of Amarillo. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Runningwater Draw Care Center PO Box 409 Olton, Texas 79064 or the Olton Cemetery Association PO Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064.





T.C. Kennedy, 91, of Olton, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Olton. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Springlake with Brother Rob Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home.T.C. was born July 7, 1928, in Pottsboro, Texas, to Leslie and Fannie (Drier) Kennedy. He served in the United States Army, in Korea, from 1951-1953. On July 11, 1954, T.C. married Norma Wood in Olton. A lifetime Olton/Springlake area resident, T.C. was a farmer and member of the Church of Christ. T.C. was heavily involved in both the Olton and Springlake communities. He was a former member of the Springlake Lions Club and served on the Springlake City Council for 10 years. The Olton Stock Show was dedicated to T.C. in 1978 and he was a member of the Olton VFW Post #4779. He enjoyed raising goats and was known for the vegetables he raised in his garden. A great father and husband, T.C. was a family man who spent many years taking care of his wife, Norma.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norma Kennedy, in 2017, three brothers, James Kennedy, Leslie Kennedy, and Weldon Kennedy, three sisters, Pearl Moss, Oleta Thommarson, and Elizabeth Ayers, and two grandchildren.Survivors include his son, Chuck Kennedy and his wife Aracely of Springlake, two daughters, Karin Heymer and her husband Galen of Canyon and Connie Adcock and her husband DeWayne of Miami, Texas, and a sister-in-law, Gloria Kennedy of Amarillo. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.The family suggests memorials be made to the Runningwater Draw Care Center PO Box 409 Olton, Texas 79064 or the Olton Cemetery Association PO Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close