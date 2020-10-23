Ted Osenbaugh, 72, of Amarillo, TX passed into his eternal reward on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
He was born July 20, 1948 in Amarillo, TX to FA "Dutch" Osenbaugh and M. Virginia Todd.
Ted attended public schools in Amarillo; Southlawn, Fannin and Amarillo High School.
"Once a Sandie always a Sandie." He graduated from Manitou Springs Colorado High School in 1966 and enlisted in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged in September 1971.
Ted married Loretta Richardson on October 31, 1969. He was a local driver for Central Motor Freight for 31 years. Ted celebrated 27 years of continuous sobriety at Moss Lane and had many AA friends. He took AA to the men's Neal Unit Prison in Amarillo for 15 years. Ted was a member of First Christian Church in Amarillo and was an avid competition BBQ cook and loved chili cook offs.
He served as head of security for the Terlingua World Championship Cook-offs for several years.
Ted lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Todd Osenbaugh.
Ted is survived by his wife, Loretta; 2 daughters, Virginia Kratochvil (Patrick) and Jill Osenbaugh; 6 grandchildren, Rebekah Lenzer (Cyle), Nathan Kratochvil (Elektra), Rachael Parden (Justin), Renee Wilkinson (Zach), Cory Mangum, and Michael Whitaker; and 16 great-grandchildren.
