1/1
Ted Osenbaugh
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ted's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ted Osenbaugh, 72, of Amarillo, TX passed into his eternal reward on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin, Amarillo, TX. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

He was born July 20, 1948 in Amarillo, TX to FA "Dutch" Osenbaugh and M. Virginia Todd.

Ted attended public schools in Amarillo; Southlawn, Fannin and Amarillo High School.

"Once a Sandie always a Sandie." He graduated from Manitou Springs Colorado High School in 1966 and enlisted in the US Navy. He was honorably discharged in September 1971.

Ted married Loretta Richardson on October 31, 1969. He was a local driver for Central Motor Freight for 31 years. Ted celebrated 27 years of continuous sobriety at Moss Lane and had many AA friends. He took AA to the men's Neal Unit Prison in Amarillo for 15 years. Ted was a member of First Christian Church in Amarillo and was an avid competition BBQ cook and loved chili cook offs.

He served as head of security for the Terlingua World Championship Cook-offs for several years.

Ted lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Todd Osenbaugh.

Ted is survived by his wife, Loretta; 2 daughters, Virginia Kratochvil (Patrick) and Jill Osenbaugh; 6 grandchildren, Rebekah Lenzer (Cyle), Nathan Kratochvil (Elektra), Rachael Parden (Justin), Renee Wilkinson (Zach), Cory Mangum, and Michael Whitaker; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved