Ted Powell, 91, of Amarillo died Friday, June 21, 2019.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Dumas with Chaplain Lane Boyd officiating. Military rites will be by American Legion Post #224. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Craig Sr. Living Community Chapel, 5500 S.W. 9th in Amarillo. Arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Ted was born July 29, 1927, in Dumas, to Bob Powell, Jr. and Evelyn Powell. In his youth, Scouting was his favorite endeavor. In 1938, a Cub Scout Pack was organized by Alton Boxwell who served as the first Cubmaster. Boy Scouts of America Troop 33 was the continuation in scouting. About the same time, Ted attended the First Christian Church and Lloyd Boxwell was his Sunday School teacher. Another Boxwell, Ivan, was a fellow Lions Club member in the 50's. His first marriage was to Barbara Jean McPherson in 1950. Children of the marriage were Marta and Robert. He served in the US Army stationed in South Korea in 1946. Mr. Powell attended schools in Dumas and Texas Tech College. He had been in the theater, bowling, and farming business. Serving as Dumas Lions Club, Dumas Jaycees, and Moore County Farm Bureau president, was active in the Dumas Vol. Fire Department for many years and was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church.



He later married Barbara Ann Welch in 1978. For many years, from the late forties, good times were had enjoying the mountains of Red River and Angel Fire, New Mexico. Jeep picnics, skiing, a family tradition.



Barbara and Ted lived in Sun City at Georgetown Texas for about ten years. Later years found them retired to the Craig Methodist Retirement Center in Amarillo. The Chapel at the Craig was a regular place of worship lead by the Rev. Lane Boyd.



Survivors include, his wife Barbara; daughter Marta and Steve Scott of Marble Falls, son Robert and Barbie Powell of Dallas, stepdaughter Tanya and Randy Nettles of Amarillo and stepson Kirk Welch of Dumas; grandchildren Whitney and Christopher Bruce of Leander, Preston and Brooke Powell of Houston, Madison and Dr. Kyle Norris of



Birmingham, Al., Reeve Nettles of Denton, Kirsten Nettles of Lubbock, Jason Welch of Amarillo, Jenna and Chandler Lumpkin of Redding, Ca.; great grandchildren Peyton, Lydia, Owen, London and Arden.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Amarillo, 2800 Paramount Blvd., on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Amarillo chapter of the ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



