Teddy "Ted" Ray Fancher was born on August 23, 1950 to Walter and Nita Fancher in Clarendon, Texas and passed away on December 13, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Ted graduated from Caprock High School in 1968. After graduation, he completed his apprenticeship with Wagner's Jewelers in downtown Amarillo and then later moved to the store located on Stanley Street. In 1985, Ted left Wagner's to open his own store, Ted Fancher Jeweler, in Amarillo. He later went to work for Reed Beverage in 2003 before his retirement in 2017. Ted was involved in the Amarillo community for many years through service organizations as well as charitable organizations. He was a member of the Southwest Optimist Club, in Amarillo, the Chili Cookoff, and Tall in Texas Chili Pod, as well as a charter member of Coors Cowboy Club. He also has served on the Board of Directors of the Tri-State Fair and Exposition since 1997, while serving as President from 2001-2002. Ted volunteered for ADVO and the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project. Ted is survived by his daughter, Andrea Kinzy and husband, Johnny; daughter-in-law, Traci Head Fancher; his grandchildren, Judson and Ally Kinzy, Jack, Luke and Sloane Fancher; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Derwin Comer; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless extended family and friends. His son, Cory Fancher, parents, Walter and Nita Fancher, and grandparents preceded him in death. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to North Texas, Amarillo Regional Office.





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.