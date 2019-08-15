Tedrick (T'Nutt) Sims, was born in Amarillo, TX, to Earnest Sims Jr. and Denise Lynette Hollings. He had a big heart and had many friends with his special friend being his 1st cousin Clyde Jackson. Tedrick was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Sims Jr. and two sisters, Oretha and Elyata Darrough. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Jimmy Jernigan and mother Denise Jernigan, one sister, one brother, 3 daughters, 1 stepdaughter, 1 goddaughter, 8 stepbrothers, 5 stepsisters, 4 aunts, 2 uncles and a host of cousins nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held Friday, August 16th at Golden Gate Mortuary from 5PM-7PM and funeral service will be held at Temple Praise Community Church, 1900 W Amarillo Blvd. Saturday, August 17th at 12PM. view full obit at www.ggmortuary.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019