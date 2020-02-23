Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tempie Mae Ferguson Gore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On January 27, 2020 Tempie Gore passed away at the age of 84, in Arlington, WA. Tempie was born October 28, 1935 to James Lee Ferguson and Virginia Lee Cagle Ferguson in Dalhart, TX. A Texan who lived in Washington is returning home to Amarillo, Texas to be laid to rest with her beloved husband Wayne Odis Gore.



Tempie is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served the Lord in every capacity He needed her in.



She learned to crochet at an early age. She has blessed many family members, friends and acquaintances with varying items such as baby blankets, adult afghans, pot and pan holders, dollies and bed dolls. Each item was created as a Labor of love.



Tempie is survived by three children Carlene Gore Pierce (Richard), Cinthia Gore Cook, Wesley (Donna), 12 grandchildren and 20 plus great grandchildren.



She has three brothers and 1 sister. James Lee Ferguson, JR (Amy) who both preceded her in death, Gary Ferguson (Vada), Kenneth Ferguson and Kae Ferguson Cooley (Danny).



A memorial was held in Arlington, WA February 1st, 2020. Followed by a funeral and burial at Memory Gardens of Amarillo in Amarillo Texas.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020

