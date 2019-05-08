Terri Sue Ashby, 81, formerly of Amarillo, TX, was called home by her heavenly father on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Tulsa, OK.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Rev. Larry Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Terri was born in Pond Creek, OK on Sept. 29, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. Bruner and was raised in Liberal, KS. She married Grayson Ashby on May 6, 1970. She loved gardening and was outstanding in her job, winning several awards and trips as a direct sales representative at Affiliated for 22 years.
She is survived by husband, Grayson; a son, Ronald Petz; daughters, Vickie Claire and husband Rusty, and Mary Michel Petz; a sister, Mary Lou Bruner; step children, Kenny Ashby, and Linda Smith and husband John, of Langley, OK and their daughter Kaye Smith; grandchildren, Christin, Britney and Jarrod; and great-grandchildren, Maddison and Ema.
For full obituary go to www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 8 to May 9, 2019