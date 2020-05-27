Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Andrew Longhofer. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville , TN 37803 (865)-983-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Andrew Longhofer, 64, of Maryville, TN passed on Tuesday, May 19th. Terry was born on September 29, 1955 to Henry and Lucille Longhofer. He was raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. He entered Panhandle State University and transferred to West Texas State University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Nursing. He graduated from Bethel College, Colorado Springs with a Neonatal Nurse Practioner's Diploma.



He had 40 years in nursing care. He worked for the University of Tennessee Medical System for 27 years and retired in 2018. His care for people began as an athletic trainer in high school and college. He had a successful career in nursing and cared for many premature babies in the East Tennessee counties. Terry was known for his love of sports and being an avid UT Vols fan. Terry enjoyed traveling and visiting his family in Amarillo. You could often find Terry playing trivia at a local restaurant.



Terry was loved by his family that all reside in Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Longhofer. Survivors include his mother, Lucille Longhofer, his brother, Tim Longhofer, and nephew, Luke and Sharra Longhofer, and niece, Natalie and Darrell Lewis, and four great nephews and niece.



The family will hold a ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to The Helping Hands Fund, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Amarillo, Texas 79109. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN, 865-983-1000,



www.SmithFuneraland

