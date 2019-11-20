Terry Atkins (1958 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel
2800 Paramount Blvd
Amarillo, TX
Obituary
Terry Atkins, 61, of Dumas died on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Terry was born on September 29, 1958 in Abilene to Lucille and Robert Atkins. He had worked as a truck driver most of his life.

He married Keva Robinson on June 1, 2019 in Amarillo.

He is survived by his wife, Keva Atkins of Dumas; two sons, Guy "Duce" Pigg and wife Nina of Borger and David Atkins of Dumas; two brothers, Larry Ray Atkins and James Atkins; and two sisters, Sue Robinson and Brenda Ivey.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Amarillo.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
