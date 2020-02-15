Terry passed away February 8, 2020 in Plano, Texas.
A tremendous thank-you to friends Holly and Allen Swope of Florida. They were there to help Terry have a peaceful Good-Bye.
Born June 6, 1955 in Borger, Texas, where She grew up to graduate who's who at Amarillo College as a Medical Laboratory Technologist.
She eventually moved to Houston where she met her husband, Larry Holliday (formally of Amarillo). They both moved to Dallas and married in 1984. They recently celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Terry's fabulous opera voice will be greatly missed.
Terry is survived by her loving husband of Richardson, TX and her sister Dianne and husband, Ricky Say of Borger, TX.
The family requests donations be made in Terry's honor to the SPCA in Amarillo, TX.
