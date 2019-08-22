Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry John Moenter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Moenter of Amarillo died Sunday August 18, 2019. Services will be held Friday August 23, at 10 am at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 4-7:30, with Rosary on Thursday August 22 from 6-8. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel.



Terry was born May 10, 1943 to Ray and Romilda Moenter in Batesville, Indiana. He graduated from Batesville High School 1961. Terry enlisted in the United States Air Force October 5, 1961, where he served for four years and made lifelong friends. Terry had a big heart and enjoyed helping anyone who needed it in any way he could. He was loved by everyone he met and he cherished the friendships he made. Terry did not like to be idle and loved working on his cars or building things in his shop. He was a man of many traits and skills. Terry was a family man; he loved his children endlessly and he raised them to be strong, independent and caring. He loved his grandchildren and had no greater joy than spending time with them.



Terry met the love of his life, Judy at a singles dance, where he danced her right off her feet. The two would tie the knot on July 19, 1993. He was a dedicated husband until Judy's death on August 18, 2015.



The family would like to thank his countless friends that came to check on him and be there for him during the time he was in the hospital. You will never know the gratitude we feel for each and every one of you.



Terry was preceded in death by his wife Judy Moenter and his parents, Ray and Romilda.



He is survived by four daughters; Cindy Wilson and her husband Jason, Lisa Menefee and her husband Wesley, Jana Simpson, Misty Gutierrez and her husband Kenny, a son Craig Hubbard and his wife Carrie, 13 grandchildren, Garrett and Alyssa Wilson, Chase Menefee, Caitlyn and Chance Simpson, Christine, Becca and Lizzie Gutierrez, Allison, Cheyanne, Taylor, Emily, and Sydney Hubbard. He is also survived by two sisters Judy Schath and Carmen Jones.



Memorials to BSA Hospice of the Southwest.





