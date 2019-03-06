Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Louis Hankins. View Sign

Terry Louis Hankins, born to, now deceased A.B and Tommie Hankins, on July 13, 1950, in Lubbock, TX, and grew up in Amarillo, passed quietly on March 1, 2019 at his ranch in Brady, TX. He is survived by his son, Edward Tatum Hankins of Memphis, TN and his daughter, Julia Lindsay Hankins of Austin, TX, as well as his brother, Ben Hankins of Midland, TX. Terry always loved his children and always saw the best in those he came in know. He gave whatever he could without asking for anything in return. He was kind and caring and will be missed very deeply. When thinking of Terry, please contribute to the : PO Box 954, Wilton, NH, 03086.

