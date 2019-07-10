Terry Wells, 63, of Amarillo, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday at Cowboy Church-Arena of Life, 8827 Farm to Market Rd 1541, with Pastor Travis Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday at Cox Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Burial will be at Llano East Cemetery. Terry was born July 22, 1955 in Memphis, Texas to Hill and Katie Belle Wells. He graduated from Caprock High School in 1974. He married Michelle Morbitzer in 1998 in Amarillo. He was a superintendent for L.A. Fuller & Sons Construction since 1999. In his spare time, Terry enjoyed riding his horses, watching old westerns, and fishing. He was a competitive card player and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Terry was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Wells; a daughter, McKenna Wells of Amarillo; two brothers, Don Wells of Amarillo, and Sam Wells of San Antonio; two sisters Medra Bishop and husband Johnnie of Amarillo, and Belinda Mitchell and husband Smokey of Ft. Worth; his mother-in-law, Shirley Morbitzer; and brother-in-law, Bert Morbitzer. The family suggests memorials donations may be made to Olivia's Angels at www.hcfamarillo.org. Please sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 10 to July 11, 2019