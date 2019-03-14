McLeod Thane McCloy, 94, lifelong Hutchinson County farmer and rancher, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Hansford Manor, Spearman, Texas.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thane McCloy.
Thane is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sue McCloy; their five children, Nancy Holland of Midland, TX; Dr. Steve McCloy of Miles, TX; Rex McCloy of Pringle, TX; Dianne Bucy of College Station, TX; and Bonnie Novak of Guymon, OK; 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Marjorie Trumball, and three brothers, Wilson McCloy, M. Willard "Si" McCloy and Carson McCloy.
Please go to www.hensonnovak.com for the full obituary and memorial information.
Henson-Novak Funeral Directors
501 Nw 5Th St
Guymon, OK 73942
(580) 338-3321
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019