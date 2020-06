Or Copy this URL to Share

Thang Dac Nguyen, 77, of Amarillo died June 26, 2020. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Our Lady of Vietnam Church 2001 North Grand St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



