Theodore (Ted) Millen, 68, of Morristown, formerly Amarillo, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Heritage Center. He was a member of the Hamblen County Car Club and the Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Argilee Kemp Millen. He is survived by his wife, Becky Millen; son, Joshua Millen; step-sons, Jeremy Buckner, Jason (Ana) Buckner; sisters, Rose Lee Powell of Amarillo, Linda Hall of Fort Worth, Zona Gatewood of Muleshoe, Sharon Hutson of Amarillo; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019