Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Ann "Teri" Kennedy. View Sign

Theresa "Teri" Ann Kennedy, 63, of Amarillo died February 19, 2019.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Teri was born October 16, 1955 in Kansas City, KS to Joseph and Shirley Kennedy. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1973 and worked as the manager of a jewelry department for 20 years. Teri was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers, Kevin and Chris.



Teri is survived by her brother, Pat Kennedy and Darlene; sister in law, Barbara Kennedy of Amarillo and Elna Christopher of Austin; nephew, Anthony Kennedy and wife Camille; nieces, Andrea Kirkpatrick and husband Thomas and Allison Kennedy; and 3 great-nieces and nephews.



The family suggest memorials be made to Amarillo SPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St., Amarillo Texas 79119.



Online condolences may be shared at





Theresa "Teri" Ann Kennedy, 63, of Amarillo died February 19, 2019.Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Teri was born October 16, 1955 in Kansas City, KS to Joseph and Shirley Kennedy. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1973 and worked as the manager of a jewelry department for 20 years. Teri was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers, Kevin and Chris.Teri is survived by her brother, Pat Kennedy and Darlene; sister in law, Barbara Kennedy of Amarillo and Elna Christopher of Austin; nephew, Anthony Kennedy and wife Camille; nieces, Andrea Kirkpatrick and husband Thomas and Allison Kennedy; and 3 great-nieces and nephews.The family suggest memorials be made to Amarillo SPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St., Amarillo Texas 79119.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close