Theresa "Teri" Ann Kennedy, 63, of Amarillo died February 19, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Ann "Teri" Kennedy.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Teri was born October 16, 1955 in Kansas City, KS to Joseph and Shirley Kennedy. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1973 and worked as the manager of a jewelry department for 20 years. Teri was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers, Kevin and Chris.
Teri is survived by her brother, Pat Kennedy and Darlene; sister in law, Barbara Kennedy of Amarillo and Elna Christopher of Austin; nephew, Anthony Kennedy and wife Camille; nieces, Andrea Kirkpatrick and husband Thomas and Allison Kennedy; and 3 great-nieces and nephews.
The family suggest memorials be made to Amarillo SPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St., Amarillo Texas 79119.
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Schooler Funeral Home
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
(806) 352-2727
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019