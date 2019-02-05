Theresa I. Alvey-Harp 92, of Amarillo died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 in Amarillo.
Memorial services will be at 2 PM Wednesday at Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel with Ken Haney officiating. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.
Theresa was born on April 18, 1926 in Mena, AR. She lived in Amarillo most of her life. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of St. Hyacinth Church.
Theresa married A.M. "Buddy" Harp on March 3, 1949 in Amarillo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Spalding and Dessie Alvey, two sisters Sarah Allen and Lois Pacello and a brother, Charles Alvey.
She is survived by her husband, two sons, Dr. Joel Harp and his wife Ruth of Franklin, TN and Victor Harp and his wife Susan of Conchas Dam, NM; one brother, Michael Alvey of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Wes, Eric and Corey and two great-grandchildren, Cherish and Cassidy.
