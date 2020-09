Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Bernard ""Tom"" Grensberg Jr., 27, of Amarillo died August 23, 2020. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Family Life Fellowship Church located at 3900 SW 58th Ave, Amarillo TX 79110 with lead pastor Robbie Ashlock officiating. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



