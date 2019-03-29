Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas E. "Tom" Tolbert. View Sign

Thomas E. Tolbert, Jr, 76, of Amarillo, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Tom was born in 1943 to Thomas Sr. and Margaret Tolbert. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom served with honor in the US Marine Corps and retired from SPS after 25 years of service.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol Tolbert.



Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelly Gidden of Fort Worth; his sons, Todd M. Tolbert and wife, Kirsten of Leesburg, VA, Richard Holland and wife, Edye of Amarillo, Tim Tolbert of Amarillo and Chad Tolbert of Dallas, six grandchildren, Kenton, Jessica, Kurstin, Abby, Dylan and Tyler; and two great-grandchildren, Jeweley and Ashlynn.



"I love you Sugar!"



-Grandad



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Heal the City Amarillo in Tom's honor.



Online condolences may be shared at





Thomas E. Tolbert, Jr, 76, of Amarillo, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Tom was born in 1943 to Thomas Sr. and Margaret Tolbert. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom served with honor in the US Marine Corps and retired from SPS after 25 years of service.He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol Tolbert.Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelly Gidden of Fort Worth; his sons, Todd M. Tolbert and wife, Kirsten of Leesburg, VA, Richard Holland and wife, Edye of Amarillo, Tim Tolbert of Amarillo and Chad Tolbert of Dallas, six grandchildren, Kenton, Jessica, Kurstin, Abby, Dylan and Tyler; and two great-grandchildren, Jeweley and Ashlynn."I love you Sugar!"-GrandadIn lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Heal the City Amarillo in Tom's honor.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close