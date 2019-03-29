Thomas E. Tolbert, Jr, 76, of Amarillo, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
|
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Tom was born in 1943 to Thomas Sr. and Margaret Tolbert. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom served with honor in the US Marine Corps and retired from SPS after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carol Tolbert.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Kelly Gidden of Fort Worth; his sons, Todd M. Tolbert and wife, Kirsten of Leesburg, VA, Richard Holland and wife, Edye of Amarillo, Tim Tolbert of Amarillo and Chad Tolbert of Dallas, six grandchildren, Kenton, Jessica, Kurstin, Abby, Dylan and Tyler; and two great-grandchildren, Jeweley and Ashlynn.
"I love you Sugar!"
-Grandad
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Heal the City Amarillo in Tom's honor.
