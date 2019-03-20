Thomas L. "Tooter" Newman (1934 - 2019)
TL "Tooter" Newman passed away March 17, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5 pm-7 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Dr. Howard K. Batson officiating. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
