Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Paige Carruth. View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Paige Carruth, age 88, of Amarillo / Canyon died Thursday June 6. Paige was born March 17, 1931 in Vernon, Texas to Otho and Florine Carruth. After early schooling in Vernon, he graduated from Canyon High School in 1948. He received a B.S. from West Texas State University in 1952 followed by a Master's degree in 1955. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from Texas Tech University in 1959. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry Division, G-2 Section in Korea from 1952 - 1954. Paige married Norma Durrett Aug. 15, 1952 and together they raised five children. From 1959 - 1978, he positively influenced the lives and served as a mentor to many students and co-workers at West Texas State University. He taught graduate courses in education, was Dean of Students, Vice-President of Student Affairs, served on numerous WTSU, regional, & state committees, and served as a consultant to many area public schools for accreditation evaluations. Paige was highly engaged in civic activities - Rotary (District Governor), Canyon Chamber of Commerce, , Boy Scouts of America, United Way, and was privileged to be a part of the founding of the drama "Texas" while working with the Panhandle Heritage Foundation. Paige and Norma were faithful members and active participants of the First United Methodist Church in Canyon for many years, and later at Polk Street Methodist Church. Paige was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Keith Carruth of Vernon, sisters Marilyn Baker of Midland, Judith Hall of Amarillo, Claire Kuehn of Canyon, sons Joe Carruth of Canyon, and Tom Carruth of Canyon. He is survived by his wife Norma of Amarillo, son Alan and wife Barbara of Flower Mound, daughter Jerri and husband Paul Thomas of Amarillo, daughter Melissa Carruth of Amarillo; five grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.



Please make Memorials to . A memorial service will be held at a later date.





Thomas Paige Carruth, age 88, of Amarillo / Canyon died Thursday June 6. Paige was born March 17, 1931 in Vernon, Texas to Otho and Florine Carruth. After early schooling in Vernon, he graduated from Canyon High School in 1948. He received a B.S. from West Texas State University in 1952 followed by a Master's degree in 1955. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from Texas Tech University in 1959. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, 25th Infantry Division, G-2 Section in Korea from 1952 - 1954. Paige married Norma Durrett Aug. 15, 1952 and together they raised five children. From 1959 - 1978, he positively influenced the lives and served as a mentor to many students and co-workers at West Texas State University. He taught graduate courses in education, was Dean of Students, Vice-President of Student Affairs, served on numerous WTSU, regional, & state committees, and served as a consultant to many area public schools for accreditation evaluations. Paige was highly engaged in civic activities - Rotary (District Governor), Canyon Chamber of Commerce, , Boy Scouts of America, United Way, and was privileged to be a part of the founding of the drama "Texas" while working with the Panhandle Heritage Foundation. Paige and Norma were faithful members and active participants of the First United Methodist Church in Canyon for many years, and later at Polk Street Methodist Church. Paige was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Keith Carruth of Vernon, sisters Marilyn Baker of Midland, Judith Hall of Amarillo, Claire Kuehn of Canyon, sons Joe Carruth of Canyon, and Tom Carruth of Canyon. He is survived by his wife Norma of Amarillo, son Alan and wife Barbara of Flower Mound, daughter Jerri and husband Paul Thomas of Amarillo, daughter Melissa Carruth of Amarillo; five grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.Please make Memorials to . A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.