Thomas made two great impressions on my life: first when he rented my dad's farm. My dad was such a stickler: straight furrows without a wiggle, not a weed in sight, bardiches neatly mowed and everything in its place. But his cousin need not fret, for Thomas more than met my Dad's stickler standards.

Next, I brought a new wife too meet him. She was rough around the edges and a bit of a free spirit. But Thomas in his gentleman way won her heart. She still talks about the wonderful man she met that day.



Our memories will sustain us through the tears, but there will remain a sadness, longing for a man who plowed straighter furrows and won hearts.

Mickey Ellison

