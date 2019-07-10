Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Richard Kitts. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Richard Kitts, 72, of Amarillo died July 5, 2019.



Visitation will be today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church West Campus, 6100 S. Soncy Rd with full Military Honors. Private family interment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Thomas was born January 15, 1947 in Washington, D.C. to Bill and Beatrice Kitts. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1966 and proudly served in the United States Army in 1971 during the Vietnam War. Tom married Terri Susan Shoemaker August 1, 1986 in Amarillo, TX.



Survivors include his wife Terri Kitts; three children and their spouses Tod and Teri Kitts, Kheli and Joe Harless, Trevor and Meghan Kitts all of Amarillo; seven grandchildren; a sister, Donna Robinson and husband Ken of Dripping Springs, TX; numerous nieces and a nephew; and his Chocolate Lab Tank.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America at 401 Tascosa Rd. Amarillo, TX 79124









