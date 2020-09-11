1/1
1939 - 2020
Thomas W. "Tom" Poage, 81, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive, with Michael Hulen officiating. Tom was born July 21, 1939 in Hearne, Texas, to Gene and Robbie Poage. He graduated from Panhandle High School in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyne Holman on November 16, 1957 at her parents' home in Pantex Village. Tom served in the Army Reserve for two years, and the Army National Guard for six years. He attended West Texas State University. As newlyweds while living in Santa Fe, Tom built transistors. After a move back to Amarillo, Tom sold cars. Moving to Las Vegas, he worked at the Nevada Test Site. Finally he and Carolyne moved back to Amarillo where he retired from the Pantex plant as a manufacturing engineer after 30 years. Tom enjoyed his work immensely. Early in his life, Tom enjoyed racing cars at the Dirt Track Speedway. He liked working on cars and also computers. Tom was the guy to call if you help with a building or repair project of any kind. He always helped those in need, but rarely accepted help from others. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyne Poage; his daughter, Shannon Ford and husband Jason of Amarillo; a grandson, Dylan Taylor of Amarillo; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
