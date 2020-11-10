Ti'Rone was born April 29, 1977, in Amarillo, TX, to Lester and Annette Stovall. He is the proud coach of the West Texas Thunder. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; Keisha Stovall, children; Ti'Rone Jr., La'Tavia, Sanieya Stovall, parents; Lester & Annette Stovall Holland, brother; Hollis Stovall, sister; Va'Ronica (Leslie) Price, and a host of family and friends. Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 11th @ 1PM, and the funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 11th at 2PM @ New Hope Baptist Church. To view the full obit and send flowers and view the service live, visit www.ggmortuary.