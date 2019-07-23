Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim West. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Chaparral Hills Baptist Church 4000 W. Cherry Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A lover of Jesus, his family, the Miami Dolphins, muscle cars, and classic rock, DeWayne Timothy "Tim" West, 61, of Amarillo left this world on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by family at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.



Family will receive friends today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, 4000 W. Cherry with Pastor Alan Burkhalter officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Tim was born on November 13, 1957 in Miami, Oklahoma to Clara and Howard West. He married the love of his life, Lori Schooler West, in 1980, and together they have raised three children: Tim, Krystin, and Macy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Megan West, granddaughter, Clara West, siblings, Dan and wife Charla, David and wife Rene, Doug, Joe, and Susan West, and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike.



For the past fifteen years, Tim has served the City of Amarillo working in the transportation department, but Tim would have shared that his greatest servitude was to the Lord. An active member of the Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, Tim never met a stranger and will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious smile, and ability to restore anything-from a broken spirit to the body of any car. He loved spending time with his family, having lengthy conversations, telling even longer jokes, watching sports (especially the Miami Dolphins), and appreciating all of God's creations, from catching a fish to the perfect sunset. He never left a room or hung up the phone without a "Love ya, Brother!" (or other terms of endearment), and always practiced what he preached-if you believe it, it will happen.



Tim spent the final years of his life in a hard-fought battle with prostate cancer. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Lubbock's UMC Southwest Cancer Treatment and Research Center and for the wonderful care and support they provided to Tim. The family suggests memorials be made to the , 3513 10th St, Lubbock, TX 79415.



Online condolences may be shared at





A lover of Jesus, his family, the Miami Dolphins, muscle cars, and classic rock, DeWayne Timothy "Tim" West, 61, of Amarillo left this world on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by family at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.Family will receive friends today from 6-7:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia, Amarillo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 24 at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, 4000 W. Cherry with Pastor Alan Burkhalter officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.Tim was born on November 13, 1957 in Miami, Oklahoma to Clara and Howard West. He married the love of his life, Lori Schooler West, in 1980, and together they have raised three children: Tim, Krystin, and Macy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Megan West, granddaughter, Clara West, siblings, Dan and wife Charla, David and wife Rene, Doug, Joe, and Susan West, and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike.For the past fifteen years, Tim has served the City of Amarillo working in the transportation department, but Tim would have shared that his greatest servitude was to the Lord. An active member of the Chaparral Hills Baptist Church, Tim never met a stranger and will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious smile, and ability to restore anything-from a broken spirit to the body of any car. He loved spending time with his family, having lengthy conversations, telling even longer jokes, watching sports (especially the Miami Dolphins), and appreciating all of God's creations, from catching a fish to the perfect sunset. He never left a room or hung up the phone without a "Love ya, Brother!" (or other terms of endearment), and always practiced what he preached-if you believe it, it will happen.Tim spent the final years of his life in a hard-fought battle with prostate cancer. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Lubbock's UMC Southwest Cancer Treatment and Research Center and for the wonderful care and support they provided to Tim. The family suggests memorials be made to the , 3513 10th St, Lubbock, TX 79415.Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 23 to July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Schooler Funeral Home Amarillo , TX (806) 352-2727 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.