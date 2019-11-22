Timothy Allan Crump, Jr., was born in Lubbock, Texas, on December 30, 1970 passed away November 17, 2019. At age thirteen, Tim moved with his family to Canyon, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He then graduated, cum laude, from West Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After college, Tim moved to Colorado Springs where he worked in the process engineering group at Atmel and subsequently Microchip Technology for twenty-one years. Tim married the love of his life LeAnn Pilger in 1998; there were happily married for twenty-one years.



Tim is survived by wife LeAnn Elizabeth Pilger; his parents, Tim and Mary Crump; his siblings and their spouses Sonya and Sean Roden and Curtis and Lindsay Crump.



A memorial service will be held in Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 11am at Swan Law Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the West Texas A&M Choral Program.

