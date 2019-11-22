Timothy Allan Crump (1970 - 2019)
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. One of my favorite Crump..."
    - Linda Shoemaker
  • "So sorry to hear about Tim. Heartfelt hugs to you, LeAnn."
    - Nancy Hawley
  • "I was in disbelief when I heard of Tim's passing. I..."
    - Lee Hay
  • "So sad to hear of the passing of one of the best neighbors..."
    - Annie Fairweather
  • "Tim it seems so unreal! Rest easy in God's bossom. Your..."
    - Chamberlain Ewuzie
Service Information
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO
80903
(719)-471-9900
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Obituary
Timothy Allan Crump, Jr., was born in Lubbock, Texas, on December 30, 1970 passed away November 17, 2019. At age thirteen, Tim moved with his family to Canyon, Texas, where he graduated from high school. He then graduated, cum laude, from West Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After college, Tim moved to Colorado Springs where he worked in the process engineering group at Atmel and subsequently Microchip Technology for twenty-one years. Tim married the love of his life LeAnn Pilger in 1998; there were happily married for twenty-one years.

Tim is survived by wife LeAnn Elizabeth Pilger; his parents, Tim and Mary Crump; his siblings and their spouses Sonya and Sean Roden and Curtis and Lindsay Crump.

A memorial service will be held in Colorado Springs on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 11am at Swan Law Funeral Directors. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the West Texas A&M Choral Program.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 471-9900
