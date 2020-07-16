Timothy Earl Gilbreath was born to Curtis Goosby and Pearlie Penns on April 18, 1965 in Amarillo Texas. He is survived by his grandmother, Vurnell Gilbreath; father, Curtis Goosby (Carolyn), mother, Pearlie Penns (Mack); one son T.J.; daughters, Melody(Tim), Shiante(Gerry), and Raven; brothers, Tony Gilbreath Sr., John Wells and Sylvester Moore; sisters, Jacklyn Gilbreath-Moore, Angela Coulter, and Sandra Gardner; eight grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins. A viewing will be held Friday, July 17th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 6:30PM to 7:30PM and a funeral service will be held at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 11AM, Saturday, July 18th. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, or send flowers please visit www.ggmortuary.com