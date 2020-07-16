1/1
Timothy Gilbreath
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Earl Gilbreath was born to Curtis Goosby and Pearlie Penns on April 18, 1965 in Amarillo Texas. He is survived by his grandmother, Vurnell Gilbreath; father, Curtis Goosby (Carolyn), mother, Pearlie Penns (Mack); one son T.J.; daughters, Melody(Tim), Shiante(Gerry), and Raven; brothers, Tony Gilbreath Sr., John Wells and Sylvester Moore; sisters, Jacklyn Gilbreath-Moore, Angela Coulter, and Sandra Gardner; eight grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins. A viewing will be held Friday, July 17th at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church from 6:30PM to 7:30PM and a funeral service will be held at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church at 11AM, Saturday, July 18th. Burial Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, sign the tribute wall, or send flowers please visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
06:30 - 07:30 PM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved