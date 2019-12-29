Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Kelly Curtis. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Tim Curtis died on December 22, 2019 in Kingwood, Texas.



He was born in Amarillo, Texas on January 4, 1953, to the late George and Barbara Curtis. Tim graduated from Tascosa High School in 1971, and from Texas A&M University in 1975.



Tim married Laurie (Audrey) Haynes in Amarillo on January 8, 1977. Tim and Laurie resided in Kingwood, Texas. Tim was the consummate family man who loved spending time with his children, Luke and Juliana. Most recently, Tim assumed the role of "Papa" to his grandson, Harrison. Tim was a faithful member of Kleinwood Church of Christ (Houston) for over 30 years. Tim was an avid fan of Aggie football, the Houston Texans, and the Houston Astros.



Tim is survived by his wife, Laurie, as well as his son, Luke and wife, Kelsy, his daughter, Juliana Wagner and husband, Hunter, and his grandson, Harrison Wagner. Tim is also survived by his sisters, Shayne McGonagill, Stacey Curtis, and Paige Biggs and her husband, Tony, all of Amarillo. Additional survivors include his nieces, Maggie Biggs, Janie Biggs and Megan McGonagill, and nephew, Jack Biggs. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Phil and Norma Haynes, brother-in-law, Phil Haynes, Jr. (Cheryl), and sister-in-law Tricia Bass (Sherman). Tim also leaves behind other family members and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.



Tim's memorial service will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. in Amarillo.



Family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home.



