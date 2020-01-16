Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T.J. "Tom" Marnell. View Sign Service Information Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Viewing 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Viewing 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM Cox-Rowley Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM 1860 E. Sundown Ln View Map Send Flowers Obituary

T. J. "Tom" Marnell, 60, of Amarillo, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Viewing will be from 2:00-8:00 pm Thursday, and 8:00 am - 8:00 pm Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Dr. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2:00-6:00 pm Saturday at 1860 E. Sundown Ln. T. J. was born August 26, 1959 in Canyon to F.A. and Edna Marnell. He graduated from Hereford High School in 1977. He married Lisa Willard on September 17, 1988 in Amarillo. T. J. worked in metal fabrication and rebuilding cars his whole adult life. He owned and operated Tumbleweed Mfg. for over 25 years. T. J. was a hard worker and worked all the time. He found enjoyment in helping other people. In his spare time, he played guitar and cooked for family and friends. T. J. always wanted everyone to have a good time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Joan Minks. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Marnell; four sons, Justin Marnell and wife Christin of Amarillo, Dusty Marnell and wife Whitney of Edmond, OK, Rusty Marnell and Shane Marnell both of Amarillo; a brother, David Marnell and Sara of Hereford; two sisters, Chris Hartley and husband Alton of Hereford, and Dorie Marnell of Garland; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Pete and Rhonda Willard of Panhandle, and Daniel and Carol Willard of Albuquerque, NM; his brother and best friend, Brian Wood; sister-in-love, Jowain Gray of Amarillo; six grandchildren, Macie, Brayden, Keegan, Tatum, Bayleigh, and Harrison; one great-grandson, Jakxtyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Randall County Volunteer Fire Dept.





