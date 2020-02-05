Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Todd Howze Overton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Todd Howze Overton J.D., M.D. passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease in Highlands Ranch, Colorado on January 23, 2020 at age 82. He is survived by his daughters Marla Overton Kelly and Christian Overton, grandchildren Casey Kelly, Sierra Kelly, and Ty Kelly, and older brother Marvin C. Overton, Jr. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Jo Ann Overton.



Todd was born in Pampa, Texas on October 12, 1937. He graduated from Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University School of Law. He married Jo Ann McMillan from Austin, Texas, and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked as a briefing attorney for the Attorney General of Arizona. After practicing law for six years, they moved to Tucson for Todd to attend the University of Arizona School of Medicine. After completing residency in 1974, he moved his family to Amarillo, Texas where he practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology until he left private practice to teach medicine at Texas Tech University Medical School from 1998-2004. He and Jo then enjoyed several years of retirement in Santa Fe, New Mexico and moved to Evergreen, Colorado in 2010, where he joined the Volunteer Jefferson County Mounted Search and Rescue Team. Todd was strong in his Christian faith and a devoted family man. His greatest joys in life were his family, spending time outdoors on his ranch and riding his horses.



There will be a private service for family in Evergreen, CO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jeffco Mounted Search and Rescue in Evergreen, CO or Young Life.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

