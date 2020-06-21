Tom "Tommy" Cook, 88, of Amarillo, TX passed away on June 18, 2020. Tom was born in Reed, OK on November 1, 1931, to Heflin and Myrtle Cook of Reed, OK.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bill and Jim, and a son Tommy.He is survived by his wife, Ann Cook, of 66 years, three sons Terry and wife Cindy of Sachse, TX, Michael and wife Susan of Glen Carbon, IL, and Greg of Amarillo TX, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held at Llano East Cemetery on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Celebration of Life will be at First Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.