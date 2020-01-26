Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Monroe. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Lee Monroe, 87, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020.



Tom was born November 10, 1932, in Quanah, Texas, to Robert and Clarene McCullough Monroe. He graduated from Quanah High School in 1950. He attended West Texas State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956, and a Master of Education in 1964.



While an undergraduate student at WT, Tom met the love of his life, Carol Duncan. They were married on August 21, 1953, and they celebrated 66 anniversaries together. Carol preceded Tom in death on December 18, 2019.



In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clarene Monroe; one sister, Dee Thurston; one nephew Howard Taylor and one great-nephew Weston Mannin.



Tom is survived by his son, Mike Monroe and wife, Janet, of Arlington, TX; his daughter, Janet Mitts of Dallas; one sister, Mona Taylor and husband, Robert, of Georgetown; grandchildren, Bryan Monroe and wife, Amber, of Arlington, TX, Brooke Nobles and husband, Charles, of Abilene, TX, and Brandon Monroe and wife, Emily, of College Station; six great-grandchildren, Ryder Monroe, Asher Monroe, Magdalene Monroe, Landry Nobles, Paisley Nobles, and Austin Nobles; and a host of nephews and nieces, along with their spouses and children.



Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 1, at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo with Glen Walton and Allan Stanglin officiating.



Memorials may be sent to Christian Relief Fund, P.O. Box 79670, Amarillo, TX 79114-1670; or



High Plains Children's Home, 11461 S. Western St., Amarillo, TX 79118.





Tommy Lee Monroe, 87, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020.Tom was born November 10, 1932, in Quanah, Texas, to Robert and Clarene McCullough Monroe. He graduated from Quanah High School in 1950. He attended West Texas State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956, and a Master of Education in 1964.While an undergraduate student at WT, Tom met the love of his life, Carol Duncan. They were married on August 21, 1953, and they celebrated 66 anniversaries together. Carol preceded Tom in death on December 18, 2019.In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Clarene Monroe; one sister, Dee Thurston; one nephew Howard Taylor and one great-nephew Weston Mannin.Tom is survived by his son, Mike Monroe and wife, Janet, of Arlington, TX; his daughter, Janet Mitts of Dallas; one sister, Mona Taylor and husband, Robert, of Georgetown; grandchildren, Bryan Monroe and wife, Amber, of Arlington, TX, Brooke Nobles and husband, Charles, of Abilene, TX, and Brandon Monroe and wife, Emily, of College Station; six great-grandchildren, Ryder Monroe, Asher Monroe, Magdalene Monroe, Landry Nobles, Paisley Nobles, and Austin Nobles; and a host of nephews and nieces, along with their spouses and children.Memorial services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 1, at Central Church of Christ in Amarillo with Glen Walton and Allan Stanglin officiating.Memorials may be sent to Christian Relief Fund, P.O. Box 79670, Amarillo, TX 79114-1670; orHigh Plains Children's Home, 11461 S. Western St., Amarillo, TX 79118. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close