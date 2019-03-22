Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Reilly. View Sign

Tom Reilly, 57, of Amarillo died March 18, 2019.



Memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 S. Coulter. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Tom was born April 15, 1961 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Robert Chouinard. He loved to golf and watch Nascar and the New England Patriots. Tom was a friend to all. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church where he was in the St. Thomas Men's Club. While there, he served as an usher and Eucharistic Minister. Tom worked as a crane inspector for Mid-State Crane and Hoist until his passing.



He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joy "Mud" Pope; and grandmother, Eva Chouinard.



Tom is survived by his wife Debbie Reilly; daughters, Amy Smith and Amber Vaughn; parents, Robert and Kathie Chouinard; sister, Patrice Duva and Kellie McClean of Boston, MA; brothers, Dan Chouinard and Jocco Chouinard; grandchildren, Jordan, Bryson, Reegan, Jacklyn and Shaylyn; sister-in-laws, Linda Pope and Cherie Pope; brother-in-law, Jack Pope and wife, Patricia; multiple nieces and nephews; and longtime friends at Applebee's.



The family suggest memorials be made to BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 6600 Killgore Dr, Amarillo, Texas 79106, Catholic Charities, 2801 Duniven Circle, Amarillo, Texas 79109 or Men's Club Scholarship Fund, 4100 S. Coulter, Amarillo, Texas 79109.



