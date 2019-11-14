Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morrison Funeral Directors 1015 Dumas Ave Dumas , TX 79029 (806)-935-4646 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Wagner, 75 of Stratford, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 o'clock in the morning on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Private burial will take place in the Groom Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Directors.Tom was born on September 7, 1944 in Amarillo, TX to Paul and Wauneeta (McNett) Wagner. He grew up in Groom and graduated from Groom High School. Tom would later attend TSTI and become a journeyman electrician. Tom married Donna Marie Smith on August 14, 1965. They moved to Stratford in 1987. Tom had many hobbies and interests which included fishing and dancing. His favorite past time was spending every Friday night with his family playing cards and eating a meal he had prepared. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Groom and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stratford.He was preceded in death by his parents and the love of his life, Donna Marie.Tom is survived by his dog Max of the home; daughters: Angela Ledbetter of Knox City, TX, Audra Meidinger and husband Shawn and Brandi Drake and husband Todd, all of Stratford; grandchildren: Tiffni, Laci, Madeline, Colton and Tucker; great grandchild: Pearson.The family suggests with gratitude that in lieu of customary remembrances that memorials be made to The Food Pantry, PO Box 912, Stratford TX 79084 or to the donor's .

