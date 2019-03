Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Dean Portwood. View Sign

Texas resident and Patriotic citizen Tommy Dean Portwood, 67, passed away February 28, 2019, with his family by his side in Lubbock, Texas. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 67 years at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Tommy Portwood's life tribute at



Mr. Portwood was born on March 1, 1951, in Childress, Texas to Harold Dean Portwood & Lillian Catherine Fennel Portwood. During his childhood, they lived in Childress, Texas and moved to Castro county when Tommy was a teenager where he attended Dimmitt high school.



On October 17, 1970, Mr. Portwood married his wife, Paula Sue Harris Portwood of 48 years in Hart, Texas and together they have 3 beautiful children. Tommy was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather & Friend.



Mr. Portwood served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. He worked for Owens Corning for 27 years and retired in 2014. Tommy and Paula moved to Lubbock, TX in 2017.



Mr. Portwood and his wife enjoyed spending their anniversaries in Colorado Springs. His interests included spending time with Grandchildren, fishing, collecting coins and traveling.



He is survived by his wife, Paula Paula Sue Harris Portwood of Lubbock Texas; daughter, Rochelle Black of Lubbock Texas, spouse Brent Black, grandchildren Shelby and Logan Black; son Brent Portwood of Midland Texas, spouse Erica Garza Portwood, grandchildren Landon and Elizabeth Portwood and Ethan Garza; son Bryan Portwood of Georgetown Texas, spouse Dipali Portwood, grandchild Aiden Portwood.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue 2503 County Road 7820, Lubbock, Texas 79423.

6025 82nd St

Lubbock , TX 79424

