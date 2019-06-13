Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Lynn Darnell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy L. Darnell, 84, of Flower Mound, Texas passed away on June 10, 2019. Tommy was born April 25, 1935 in Pampa, Texas to Leonard M. and Opal C. Darnell. The family moved to Amarillo shortly thereafter. Tommy attended Amarillo schools and graduated from Amarillo High in 1954. He attended and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1957. Tommy had a career in sales and marketing for over 50 years culminating with a partnership that developed and licensed animal health products to national and international companies. Tommy married Nadine Buccola in 1964 in Clovis, New Mexico. They have two sons Leonard Scott (Kevin) of Denver, Colorado and Thomas Daniel (Crystal) of Carrollton, Texas. He is survived by his wife, sons, and special nieces and nephews; Kenna, Carl, Kim, Mike, Joan, Robert, Michael, Becky, Lynette, Melissa, and many great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by brother's and sister-in-law Charles, Jean, and Richard. He maintained many special friendships from childhood and college and considered his friends and family as treasured gifts. He was a lifelong fan of Texas A&M sports and was forever proud of his alma mater and considered himself a true "Aggie". Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Opal, sisters Maxine and Lynda, and his best friend Leonard Buccola. He was a bright light and inspiration in many lives and will be forever missed. To his sons and family his request was "BE STRONG AND OF GOOD HEART". Family request in lieu of flowers any memorials be directed to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890 Amarillo, Texas 79174. A visitation will be held Thursday June 13, 2019 and Mulkey Mason Funeral Home Lewisville, Texas from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Funeral service will be June 15,2019 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors in Amarillo, Texas at 1:30pm followed by burial at Llano cemetery in Amarillo, Tx

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close