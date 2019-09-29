Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo 2800 South Osage Amarillo , TX 79103 (806)-374-1500 Send Flowers Obituary

Tony M. Lewis, 66, of Amarillo passed away Friday Sept. 20, 2019. No services will be scheduled. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.



Tony was born in Borger, TX. February 16, 1953. At the age 11 he worked on several farms. Tony was a hard worker and was very professional. He worked at Bruckner's Truck Sales in the Parts department as a Counterman for 45 years until retirement. Tony had a unique way he carried himself. He was an excellent dresser, always clean cut and shaved. He was Blunt and to the point. Tony didn't hesitate to tell you how it was, but he had a big heart and was loving and caring. His sense of humor was dry, but he always knew how to make his friends smile and laugh.



Tony met the love of his life, Scott, in 1983. The two became inseparable. They spent almost 20 years together until Scotts passing in 2003. Tony never stopped loving Scott and couldn't wait to reunite with him in heaven.



He was preceded in death by his Parents and his partner Scott C. Miller.



Tony is survived by his best Girl Friends, Patti and Earla Chesser- Spencer for more than 40 years, his special friends, Robert and Geneva Seal and Kim Tollett, a son by choice, Tanner and his wife Uteva Chesser, two daughters; Summer and her husband Adam Jaime, and Heather and her husband Billy Jensen, five grandchildren; Addison, Liam, McKinzi, Kreed, Kenadi, and Koen.





Tony M. Lewis, 66, of Amarillo passed away Friday Sept. 20, 2019. No services will be scheduled. Cremation and arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S Osage St.Tony was born in Borger, TX. February 16, 1953. At the age 11 he worked on several farms. Tony was a hard worker and was very professional. He worked at Bruckner's Truck Sales in the Parts department as a Counterman for 45 years until retirement. Tony had a unique way he carried himself. He was an excellent dresser, always clean cut and shaved. He was Blunt and to the point. Tony didn't hesitate to tell you how it was, but he had a big heart and was loving and caring. His sense of humor was dry, but he always knew how to make his friends smile and laugh.Tony met the love of his life, Scott, in 1983. The two became inseparable. They spent almost 20 years together until Scotts passing in 2003. Tony never stopped loving Scott and couldn't wait to reunite with him in heaven.He was preceded in death by his Parents and his partner Scott C. Miller.Tony is survived by his best Girl Friends, Patti and Earla Chesser- Spencer for more than 40 years, his special friends, Robert and Geneva Seal and Kim Tollett, a son by choice, Tanner and his wife Uteva Chesser, two daughters; Summer and her husband Adam Jaime, and Heather and her husband Billy Jensen, five grandchildren; Addison, Liam, McKinzi, Kreed, Kenadi, and Koen. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close