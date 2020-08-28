1/1
Tracy Jo "Nin" Boydstun
1960 - 2020
Tracy Jo "Nin" Boydstun, 60, of Amarillo died Sunday, August 23, 2020. Mrs. Boydstun was born in Happy to William "Bill" Allen and Deloris "MeMa" Allen on July 8, 1960. She was married to John "Bubba" William Boydstun in February 1981. She loved to cook, was an amazing painter, and sketch artist. Tracy was a longtime resident of Amarillo with a huge loving heart and an infectious sense of humor. She was a dedicate, loving, and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include husband John; three children, Jimi Boydstun and wife Laura, Roxxan Rowland and Shane Boydstun; two brothers Dean Allen and wife, Amy, of Amarillo and Gary Allen of Amarillo; sister Kathy Mayes and husband, Jerral, of Happy and their children Kimber and Lynn; ten grandchildren Melodie, Evan, Lucas, Linnea, Makayla, Ethan, Lauren, Brendan, Madison and Taryn; and one great-grandchild Michael.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
