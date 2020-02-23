Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Lyn Smith. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Tracy Lyn Smith, 56, of Amarillo, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Private burial will be at Llano Cemetery.



Tracy was born on March 30, 1963 in Dallas to H. Wayne Smith and Julie Smith. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1981. She graduated with honors from Baylor University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She earned her Master's degree with honors from George Washington University. She had a strong love for animals and had worked with various organizations that dealt with the sheltering of homeless animals. Her greatest love and passion was being a follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Smith.



Tracy is survived by her father, H. Wayne Smith of Amarillo; brother, Chris Smith and wife Susan of Colleyville; nieces, Sophie Smith and Sydney Smith; cousins, Aubrey Smith and family, Kim Smith, John Massey and family, Tommy Parker and family, Steve Parker and family, Martha Parker and family, Russell Smith and family, Quinn Smith and family.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and requests memorials be sent to the Amarillo S.P.C.A.



