Trae Walls, 44, of Amarillo died March 9, 2019.



Memorial services were held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Pampa. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, Amarillo.



Trae was born April 26, 1974 in Amarillo to G.M. and Vickie Walls. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1992. Trae attended WTAMU in Canyon and was a member of Phi Delta Theda Fraternity. Trae worked in the Oil and Gas industry until his passing.



He is preceded in death by his parents, G.M. Walls, Jr. and Vickie Cox Walls.



Trae is survived by son Samuel Walls and his mother Brady Chase Walls both of Miami, TX; sister Dusti Lee Fondren Jones and husband Chuck of Amarillo, TX; step-sister, Andrea Morris and husband Justin; step-brother David Phillips and wife Holly; aunts and uncle, Wilbur and Judy Walls of Amarillo, TX and Diane Walls of Hurst, TX; cousins, Autumn Smith and husband J.T. of Miami, TX, Alecia Raffkind and husband George of Amarillo, TX and Jordan Walls of Hurst, TX.



The family suggest memorials be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Day School, 727 W. Browning Ave., Pampa, Texas 79065.



