Travis Lee Simmons
1952 - 2020
Travis Lee Simmons, 67, of Amarillo died June 25, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday July 02, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday July 03, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
