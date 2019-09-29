Travis Wynn Arbuckle, 33, of Gladstone, NM went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A family led memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 12th at Church Alive, 1819 Canadian Ave., in Amarillo with Darrell Chandler officiating and eulogy by Pastor Mark Rector.
Travis was born December 22, 1985 in Amarillo to Timothy and Melissa Arbuckle.
He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Troy Don Arbuckle; his maternal grandmother, Oma Irene Aronson; and his maternal grandfather, Milton John Aronson.
Survivors include his mother; two sons, Tucker Wayne Owenby of Cumming GA and Tripp Wynn Arbuckle of Roswell, NM; a brother, Tyler Wayne Arbuckle, of Mansfield, TX; three sisters, Anya Lee Aronson and wife Tina McAllister of Jacksonville, FL, Jodi Marie Mitchell and husband Christopher of Fayetteville, AR, and Gwendolyn Ann Chandler of Amarillo; his paternal grandparents, Jim and Connie Seaney of Mills, NM, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019